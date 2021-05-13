‘A great feeling.’ Lexington Legends add two former Cincinnati Reds to 2021 roster.

The Lexington Legends’ 2021 roster continues to take shape, and now it includes two former Cincinnati Reds.

Lexington’s minor league baseball team has agreed to terms with Tony Cingrani and Jordan Pacheco, the Legends said Thursday.

Cingrani, 31, pitched six seasons for the Reds and two for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 12-22 with a 4.01 ERA and 17 saves in 216 career appearances as a starter and reliever with 334 2/3 innings pitched. His best season was 2013, when he went 7-4 with a 2.92 ERA in 23 appearances.

Pacheco, 35, played six seasons in the majors with Cincinnati, Colorado and Arizona. The utility man batted .272 with 10 home runs and 114 RBI. His best season was 2012, when he played in 132 games for the Rockies and hit .309 with five homers and 54 RBI. He appeared in 31 games for Cincinnati in 2016.

“We are very excited to see these guys in a Legends uniform,” Legends President and CEO Andy Shea said in a news release. “It is a great feeling to have these guys back in Reds Country, continuing their professional baseball careers in Lexington.”

The Legends open the 2021 season — their first in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball — May 28-31 with four games at the Long Island Ducks. The Legends then return to Lexington to start a six-game home stand June 1 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.