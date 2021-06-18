Former Louisville Trinity star Butler wins Kentucky Amateur by four shots

J.M. Butler shot a 7-under par 65 Thursday at Audubon Country Club in Louisville to win the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur by four shots. Kentucky Golf Association

Former Louisville Trinity star John Marshall Butler, a freshman this past season at Auburn University, won the 2021 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur by four shots on Thursday at Audubon Country Club in Louisville.

Butler, who goes by J.M., was the only player in the field of 156 to shoot every round in the 60s. He followed a 5-under par 67 on Tuesday with a 66 on Wednesday and then closed strong with a 65 Thursday.

His 18-under par 198 score over the three rounds is the best in championship history.

“It’s pretty dang cool to be holding this trophy and looking at all the names who have won this before,” Butler said, according to a news release by the tournament. “It means a lot, especially with my family being here because they don’t get to see all of my tournaments. Having them here makes it that much more special.”

The 19-year-old Butler sank a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.

“After I made the eagle on the 15th, I kind of knew I had the tournament won, but I really wanted to get to 20 under,” he said. “I came up a little short of that, but I’ll still gladly take 18 under.”

Cooper Collins, a former Lexington Catholic standout who was a fifth-year senior this past season at Morehead State, finished second at 14-under par (202). He had been the leader after the first round after opening with a 66.

Top finishers

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur



at Audubon Country Club in Louisville

J.M. Butler 67-66-65—198; Cooper Collins 66-70-66—202; Devin Morley 70-69-66—205; Zach Norris 69-71-67—207; Jacob Cook 73-68-66—207; Justin Warman 73-69-66—208; Trey Bowling 69-72-67—208; Matt Epperson 71-70-69—210; Campbell Kremer 70-70-70—210; Hayden Zimmerer 71-70-69—210; Jansen Preston 70-71-69—210.