How to get in on free youth golf clinic, free tickets for PGA Barbasol Championship

When the PGA Tour returns to Central Kentucky next week for the Barbasol Championship, a new generation of golfers will have a chance to get involved.

As part of tournament-week activities, First Tee is hosting a free youth golf clinic Monday on the Champions course at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.

The morning session is scheduled from 10-11:30 a.m. The afternoon session is 12:30-2 p.m. The course is located at 20 Avenue of Champions in Nicholasville.

The clinic will show beginners how to get started and play some games while intermediate or advanced golfers will have a chance to learn from PGA professional coaches and a few PGA Tour golfers.

Clinic participants will also have a chance to watch Monday’s practice round for the PGA Barbasol Championship.

First Tee is an international youth development organization that introduces golf to kids and teens. Next week’s clinic is being hosted by First Tee of Greater Lexington, First Tee of Northern Kentucky, the Gilbert-Bunnel Foundation and First Tee of Pine Mountain.

Visit BarbasolChampionship.com to register for the clinic.

Next week’s pre-tournament activities also include a pro-am on Wednesday that’s free and open to the public.

The PGA Barbasol Championship tournament takes place Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18. Tickets are available at BarbasolChampionship.com/tickets.

Tickets for heroes

The PGA Barbasol Championship will be providing complimentary tickets to “community heroes” including active and retired members of the armed forces, veterans, first responders, and teachers/educators.

Visit BarbasolChampionship.com/tickets for more information and to reserve your free tickets.