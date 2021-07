Sports Josh Teater on what it means to play in the Barbasol Championship July 18, 2021 10:07 PM

Lexington's Josh Teater shot a 66 in the final round on Sunday, July 18, 2021, to finish 17-under par for the Barbasol Championship at Champions at Keene Trace. Teater was asked afterward what it means to play in a PGA Tour event in his hometown.