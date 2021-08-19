‘We are going to fight for it.’ Racing Louisville earns shot at Women’s Cup trophy.

As an expansion team taking on the privilege of hosting an inaugural National Women’s Soccer League international tournament, Racing Louisville needed a lot of things to go their way.

Kentucky’s pro franchise got some good breaks and took full advantage of every one on a successful opening night of The Women’s Cup at Lynn Family Stadium.

Racing Louisville, playing in the rain in front of a team-record 7,310 fans, defeated the Chicago Red Stars on penalty kicks on Wednesday night to advance to Saturday’s championship match. Racing Louisville will face FC Bayern Munich of Germany, who defeated Paris-Saint Germain of France in a shootout earlier in the day.

“It is one of the clubs that I have admired and have a great level of appreciation for what they’ve done for the women’s game but also the game worldwide,” Racing Coach Christy Holly said of Bayern. “To see the headlines that Racing Louisville is playing Bayern Munich in Louisville on Saturday night, I’m not sure there were too many people who would’ve believed that if you told them 18 months ago.

“That’s a testament to the fans that have been supporting us and the ownership that has invested in us not only money but time, energy and motivation to move this thing forward to give this incredible platform for women’s athletes. It’s a magnificent privilege but one that we definitely want to take advantage of and try and make a statement for this club and this city.”

Racing Louisville will host Bayern on Saturday at 6 p.m., following the 3 p.m. third-place match between Chicago and PSG.

Racing Louisville, playing its first season in the 10-team NWSL, has four wins, four ties and six losses in the regular-season standings and is ninth in a tightly packed race, just five points out of third place.

This week’s Women’s Cup provided a break from the regular season and has earned Racing an opportunity to play for a trophy.

“I was really happy to see us hosting this tournament,” Racing forward Katie McClure said. “It’s awesome what this organization has been able to put on with a great facility.”

McClure delivered the final blow for Racing on Wednesday night, hitting the post, then Chicago’s goalkeeper before her game-winning penalty kick rolled into the goal.

Lauren Milliet’s PK also went in after caroming off the post, following scores from Yuki Nagasato, Savannah McCaskill and Sinclaire Miramontez as Racing Louisville connected on all five of its tries.

Louisville goalkeeper Michelle Betos stopped the Red Stars’ first penalty kick, and that was all the gap Racing needed to pull out the win.

“As a goalkeeper, you save one you’ve done your job. You save two, that’s great. You save three and you’re a hero.” Betos said. “I saved one, but it was up to the girls to step up. They had great PKs and great finishes with some of them being un-saveable. All credit to them.”

Racing Louisville’s Ebony Salmon (9) dispossessed Chicago’s Danielle Colaprico (24) in front of the goal and went in for the score Wednesday night. Salmon’s shot, which went between the goalkeeper’s legs, provided the only regulation goal of the night for Louisville. Connor Cunningham

Ebony Salmon scored Racing’s only goal in regulation, stealing the ball from Red Stars defender Danielle Colaprico deep in Chicago’s end, then scoring between the goalkeeper’s legs for a 1-0 advantage 10 minutes into the match. Chicago tied things on a goal by Kealia Watt in the 57th minute.

Racing’s grit on a wet field allowed it to overcome a large statistical disparity to get the win. Chicago outshot Racing 20-8, including 7-1 on goal and had four corner kicks to Louisville’s one. Betos, who was named player of the match, came away with six saves.

The match featured the return to the state of Arin Wright, who starred for the University of Kentucky as Arin Gilliland between 2011 and 2014. Wright played 75 minutes for Chicago.

For Racing Louisville, Wednesday night also struck an emotional chord.

“For us to be in the championship, we are going to fight for it and try to win,” McClure said. “Hopefully we can win the trophy.”

Arin Wright of the Chicago Red Stars, right, battled Racing Louisville’s Erin Simon during Wednesday night’s match in Louisville. Wright, who starred for the University of Kentucky from 2011-14 as Arin Gilliland, was playing professionally in our state for the first time. ISI photo

Saturday

FC Bayern Munich at Racing Louisville

What: The Women’s Cup championship game

Where: Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville

When: 6 p.m.

TV: Paramount Plus (subscription required)

Tickets: TheWomensCup.world