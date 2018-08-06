Former Louisville basketball player arrested on drug, weapon charges

Chane Behanan, the former University of Louisville basketball player who was dismissed from the team for a violation of university rules a year after the Cardinals’ vacated 2013 national championship, was arrested Saturday night in Louisville.
According to a report by the Courier Journal, Behanan, 25, is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm after he and others were pulled over in a traffic stop by Louisville Metro Police. Behanan was reported to be a backseat passenger in the vehicle. Others in the car face similar charges.
According to the arrest citation, Behanan was sitting next to a stolen “AK-47-style rifle,” and the vehicle had a “marijuana residue.”
Behanan played at Louisville from 2011 to 2013. After his dismissal from the team for what was later revealed to be marijuana use, Behanan considered transferring, but instead opted to go pro. He went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft, but was picked up in the developmental league draft by the G League’s Rio Grand Valley Vipers where he played one season. He has bounced between foreign leagues and other G League teams since.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, according to the Courier Journal’s Danielle Lerner.
