Report: Louisville set to name new head football coach

The University of Louisville will hire Appalachian State’s Scott Satterfield as its next head football coach, according to the Courier Journal.
Louisville has scheduled a 4:30 p.m. press conference, according to the CJ’s Jake Lourim. The announcement will follow meetings of various committees of the U of L Athletic Association, presumably to approve Satterfield and his contract, according to the report.
Satterfield would succeed former Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino, who was fired amid a 2-10 season, the worst since the days before Howard Schnellenberger revived the program in the mid-1980s.
Satterfield, a former Appachian State quarterback as a player, has been head coach of the Mountaineers since 2013, compiling a 51-24 record, four straight bowl appearances and three straight Sun Belt titles. He led Appalachian State’s transition from an FCS school to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2014. The Mountaineers will play Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 15.
