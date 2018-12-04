Bobby Petrino’s Louisville home goes on the market for $1.45 million. Listing offers look inside.

Former Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino put his luxurious home in the eastern suburbs on the market this week, listed at $1.45 million.
The Lake Forest estate has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in its 10,416 square feet on 0.53 acres. It’s located near Valhalla Golf Club off I-265.
The property is listed by Wakefield Reutlinger Realtors and its website profile includes photos of all its spaces, shown fully furnished, including Petrino’s home office and living areas.
“The open floor plan has high quality finishes and attention to every detail of this home,” the property summary says. “You enter into a spacious foyer with travertine flooring and barrel vaulted ceiling which gracefully flows into the formal living room with fireplace and built-in cabinets.”
Other amenities include:
- Dining room off the foyer with a butler’s bar “conveniently” nearby
- Large gourmet kitchen with granite island
- Vaulted family room with fireplace with Brazilian cherry floors
- Master bedroom suite with private foyer entrance and sitting area that opens up to an outside patio, two walk-in closets with coffee/wet bar area
- Master bathroom has a steam sauna
- An elevator
- 4 large bedroom suites with full bathrooms and each with walk-in closets
- A first and second floor laundry room
- Basement family room that flows into a recreation room with fully equipped wet bar
- A wine tasting room or card room with humidor closet
- A wine cellar
- A media room
- An exercise room.
- An additional 6th bedroom suite in basement
- Complete outdoor kitchen
- Covered outdoor fireplace
- Pool and fire pit.
The website says the house has been on the market for two days. See the complete listing here.
Petrino was fired amid Louisville’s first losing season in decades. His successor, former Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield, was introduced Tuesday.
