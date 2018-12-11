High school coach to new Louisville staff: Don’t come recruiting here

A Kentucky high school football coach lashed out on Twitter on Monday warning the University of Louisville’s new staff to not bother recruiting his players after one of them saw his scholarship offer revoked this week.
“What I hate to see is our kids getting their scholarships pulled with only days to go until signing!!” Franklin-Simpson head coach Doug Preston tweeted in response to one player’s announcement that he had reopened his recruitment. “These kids have set their futures around what UL promised! They showed loyalty to their commitment and now they get burned! Ridiculous and no class @UofLFootball.”
Louisville named former Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield as its new head football coach last week. In the time since, the new staff told at least two former recruits over the weekend that the program would not be honoring the former staff’s scholarship offers, according to a report by the Courier Journal.
It is not unusual for a new coaching staff to reevaluate a prior staff’s offers or for players to de-commit after a new head coach is announced. What’s more difficult about the current situation is that it comes close to the Dec. 19 start of the early signing period.
At least four players reopened their recruitments this week in the wake of the new Louisville hire. Now searching for a new school are LaRue County’s Anthony Adkins, Camden, New Jersey’s Stanley King, Miami Carol City’s Denzel Daxon and Franklin-Simpson’s Jack Randolph. Each of them is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com’s Composite Index.
Preston, who recently led Franklin-Simpson to its second consecutive Class 4A state championship, lamented that his player, Randolph, had counted on the Louisville scholarship panning out and that deadlines had expired for the offensive lineman to pursue academic scholarships and perhaps walk on at other Division I schools. According to Preston, Randolph was set to graduate early and enroll at Louisville for the spring semester. Randolph has offers from at least five other schools, including Western Kentucky and Cincinnati, according to 247Sports.com
Wherever Randolph lands, Preston made it clear the new Cardinals staff had lost his trust.
“Coach Satterfield shouldn’t bother sending anyone down here to recruit in the future!,” Preston tweeted. “I can’t look my players in the eyes and tell them to trust anyone @UofLFootball any longer!”
Louisville now has three commitments for its 2019 class.
