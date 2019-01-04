Former Louisville football coach on verge of selling $1.45 million estate

The sale of former Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino’s luxurious home in the eastern suburbs is pending, just a month after it was put on the market for $1.45 million.
According to a story on Realtor.com posted Friday, the fast sale was likely aided by Petrino listing it for less than the $1.69 million he paid for it in 2014.
The Lake Forest estate has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in its 10,416 square feet on 0.53 acres. It’s located near Valhalla Golf Club off I-265.
The property is listed by Wakefield Reutlinger Realtors and its website profile includes photos of all its spaces, shown fully furnished, including Petrino’s home office and living areas.
“The open floor plan has high quality finishes and attention to every detail of this home,” the property summary says. “You enter into a spacious foyer with travertine flooring and barrel vaulted ceiling which gracefully flows into the formal living room with fireplace and built-in cabinets.”
Other amenities include:
- Dining room off the foyer with a butler’s bar “conveniently” nearby
- Large gourmet kitchen with granite island
- Vaulted family room with fireplace with Brazilian cherry floors
- Master bedroom suite with private foyer entrance and sitting area that opens up to an outside patio, two walk-in closets with coffee/wet bar area
- Master bathroom has a steam sauna
- An elevator
- 4 large bedroom suites with full bathrooms and each with walk-in closets
- A first and second floor laundry room
- Basement family room that flows into a recreation room with fully equipped wet bar
- A wine tasting room or card room with humidor closet
- A wine cellar
- A media room
- An exercise room.
- An additional 6th bedroom suite in basement
- Complete outdoor kitchen
- Covered outdoor fireplace
- Pool and fire pit.
Petrino was fired amid Louisville’s first losing season in years despite the university having to pay a $14.1 million buyout clause. Louisville hired former Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield to replace him.
