Reports run wild that Bobby Petrino is back in the SEC. But not so fast.

Is former Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino back in the Southeastern Conference?

His former quarterback at Arkansas, Tyler Wilson, sure thought so and said as much on a radio show posted online Thursday, but Missouri, the team Wilson said had him, denied the report.

The comment that Petrino, a former head coach as Louisville, Arkansas and the Atlanta Falcons, was coaching quarterbacks at Missouri hit the internet like a wildfire around noon Thursday and was almost as quickly refuted.

“(Regrading) report that Bobby Petrino is coaching Mizzou QBs, MU administration spokesman says “not true,” Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch posted on Twitter shortly after Wilson’s comments came out.

In the radio interview with Wilson on “Hit That Line” a syndicated Arkansas morning call-in show, Wilson, who was Arkansas’ starter during its 11-2 2011 season, said the Razorbacks would have to play against Petrino this year.





He’s at Missouri, right now,” Wilson said to the hosts John Nabors and Tommy Craft, who expressed surprise. “He’s coaching quarterbacks is what I hear. Is this not national news? ... Maybe I’m breaking news that shouldn’t be broken?”

Multiple reports now that Bobby Petrino is observing Missouri practice…appears there has been consideration of him joining the staff; but….https://t.co/9P8NkqnKQA — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) April 18, 2019 Regrading report that Bobby Petrino is coaching Mizzou QBs, MU administration spokesman says “not true.” Petrino has been in Columbia observing some spring practices. Obvious connection with WR coach Garrick McGee — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 18, 2019 I too was told by a #Mizzou spokesperson that Petrino was in attendance for one spring practice and that's all. https://t.co/meQviJ713S — Mitchell Forde (@Mitchell4D) April 18, 2019

Petrino, generally regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football for his work with multiple teams, was fired after last season at Louisville after a dismal 2-10 campaign.

His time at Arkansas from 2008 to 2011 was an on-field success, but ended abruptly in a personal scandal that cost him the job. Petrino resurfaced as a head coach at Western Kentucky in 2013 and quickly parlayed that into a second run as Louisville’s head coach.

Subsequent reports Thursday confirmed that Petrino, who has ties to some Missouri assistants, had been a frequent guest at its spring practices.