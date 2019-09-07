Cards crush EKU to give Satterfield his first win as Louisville’s coach

Louisville running back Hassan Hall (19) breaks through a hole in the Eastern Kentucky defensive line on Saturday night. AP

Saturday night’s intrastate battle at Cardinal Stadium was guaranteed to produce a milestone victory for one of the combatants. Turns out, it was the home team that earned the proverbial feather for its cap.

Behind a barrage of huge plays and a dominant defensive performance, Louisville pounded Eastern Kentucky 42-0, giving Scott Satterfield his first victory as the Cardinals’ head coach and spoiling the Colonels’ hopes for a marquee win over a Power Five opponent.

After forcing an EKU punt on the first possession of the game, Louisville struck quickly. Quarterback Jawon Pass ran for 24 yards, then he hit speedy sophomore receiver TuTu Atwell with a short throw. Atwell got a great block on the edge and burst down the right sideline, racing 50 yards untouched for a touchdown and a 7-0 Cardinals lead less than three minutes into the game.

After the Cardinals defense forced a three-and-out, Atwell reeled off a nifty punt return, finding a small seam up the right sideline and barreling down to the EKU 5-yard line. Pass hit Marshon Ford for a touchdown on the very next play.

It was the first career TD as a Cardinal for Ford, a redshirt freshman from Ballard High School. It didn’t take long for him to haul in his second.

On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, redshirt freshman Javian Hawkins broke through line for a 66-yard run. Pass hit Ford for another 5-yard touchdown on the ensuing play.

On Louisville’s next possession, Hawkins broke off a 50-yard run that set up a 5-yard TD throw from Pass to Dez Fitzpatrick, giving the Cardinals a 28-0 lead with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. U of L ended any chance for an EKU comeback with an 85-yard, fourth-quarter drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Hassan Hall.

Cardinals backup QB Malik Cunningham capped the rout with a 38-yard touchdown run with less than six minutes to play.

Pass threw for 196 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Hawkins had a game-high 123 rushing yards and became the third Louisville freshman to top 100 yards on the ground two games in a row and the first since 2008.

EKU seemed to struggle with Louisville’s defensive speed all night. The Colonels got a first down on their first play of the game, but then went backward the rest of the possession. The Colonels went three-and-out on their next three drives, two of them ending with sacks.

Louisville held EKU to 172 yards of offense while gaining 542 and sacked EKU quarterbacks five times.

Satterfield was hired to helm Louisville’s rebuild after a wildly successful six-year run at Appalachian State, where he led the Mountaineers to a 51-24 record and oversaw their transition from the FCS to the FBS. Now, the Cardinals will look for their second win of the Satterfield era during next week’s matchup with Western Kentucky in Nashville. It’s Louisville’s last non-conference game before opening its ACC schedule at Florida State on Sept. 21.

Next games

Louisville vs. Western Kentucky: 4 p.m. Saturday in Nashville (Stadium)

Eastern Kentucky at Indiana State: 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN Plus)