Louisville pauses men’s basketball season indefinitely after positive COVID-19 test

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising at record rates across America. So the fact that the virus is permeating college athletics should come as no surprise.

Still, when the effects strike close to home they’re always more noticeable, and that’s what took place Thursday night when the University of Louisville men’s basketball team announced it has paused all team-related activities indefinitely.

As a result, the Cardinals’ scheduled game Friday against UNC Greensboro at the KFC Yum Center has been canceled. It’s too soon to tell whether Louisville’s annual rivalry game against Kentucky later this month will be affected.

U of L is one of numerous men’s and women’s programs across the country that have had to cancel games or pause activities early in the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 protocols.

Louisville is off to a 4-0 start this season after victories over Evansville, Seton Hall, Prairie View A&M and Western Kentucky.

The Cardinals’ next scheduled game now that UNC Greensboro is off the docket is supposed to take place Wednesday (Dec. 9) at Wisconsin in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

The pause in activities follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Cardinals’ “Tier 1” individuals, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, team managers and staff. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

The positive result was detected during the team’s Thursday’s COVID-19 testing, which is conducted three times per week in accordance with ACC protocols.

“We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day,” Athletics Director Vince Tyra said in a news release.

There has been no determination about how the pause in activities will affect future games past the Friday UNC Greensboro contest.

After the Wisconsin game next Wednesday, Louisville is scheduled to host North Carolina State on Dec. 16 and visit Pittsburgh on Dec. 22.

The Cardinals’ annual rivalry game against Kentucky is scheduled for Dec. 26 at noon at the KFC Yum Center.