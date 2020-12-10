Louisville resumes basketball activities while its next opponent shuts things down.

The University of Louisville men’s basketball team was allowed to return to the court Thursday, one week after it was forced to discontinue all activities because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program.

The Cardinals’ pause necessitated canceling last Friday’s home game against UNC Greensboro and postponing Wednesday’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge contest at Wisconsin. The Cardinals and Badgers are trying to find a date to make up that game.

After receiving clearance from the University of Louisville medical team, the Cardinals were to participate in two days of individual or small group sessions on Thursday and Friday, with the first organized full team practice scheduled for Saturday.

Head coach Chris Mack is scheduled to address the media on Friday afternoon.

Louisville, ranked 24th by the nation’s coaches and No. 25 by The Associated Press, has won its first four games this season.

While the Cardinals have come out the other side of their first in-season pause, their next game could be in jeopardy because of a stoppage in another program.

The Cardinals’ next scheduled game is Dec. 16 vs. North Carolina State at the KFC Yum Center. The Wolfpack (3-0) announced Wednesday that they, too, have had to pause all team activities indefinitely after two members of their traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus.

N.C. State postponed Wednesday’s scheduled game against Michigan and Saturday’s contest versus Florida Atlantic.

Louisville’s remaining scheduled games this month after N.C. State are Dec. 22 at Pittsburgh and Dec. 26 at home vs. Kentucky.