Louisville sophomore becomes second Cardinal to enter 2021 NBA Draft

David Johnson averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a sophomore at Louisville this past season. AP

University of Louisville sophomore guard David Johnson has decided to enter the 2021 NBA Draft and give up his remaining college eligibility.

“It has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA since I could remember and now it’s time to take the next step to get there,” Johnson said in a news release.

The 6-foot-5 graduate of Trinity High School in Louisville was the only player in the Atlantic Coast Conference to rank among the top 25 in both rebounding and assists, averaging 12.6 points, 3.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds this past season. Johnson received All-SEC honorable mention recognition after helping lead Louisville to a 13-7 record in 2020-21.

Johnson was considered a possibility to play another season at U of L and is thus not yet featured in most NBA mock drafts.

“Two years ago, I had David in my office a couple months after his shoulder surgery,” U of L Coach Chris Mack said in the release. “It was September of his freshman year and I asked him what he was thinking in terms of playing. He looked at me and said, ‘Coach, I’m going to be here two years and then head to the NBA.’ I said, ‘That’s great DJ, but I mean when do you think you’ll be healthy enough to return?’ We’ve joked about that conversation since, but he sure made good on that promise.”

Johnson played in 46 games for Louisville, starting 23 of them.

“DJ is a terrific player and incredible representative of the University of Louisville,” Mack said. “I’m going to miss coaching him, but I’m happy as heck for him and his family. He’s a first-round talent and a first-class kid, and he’ll always be a Cardinal.”

Johnson is the second Cardinal to enter the NBA Draft this offseason, joining point guard Carlik Jones. Jones has left open the possibility of returning to Louisville next season.