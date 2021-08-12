Louisville’s preseason basketball celebration outdoors at Churchill Downs this year

Twitter.com

The University of Louisville is taking its annual preseason celebration of the start of basketball season to the racetrack this year.

“Louisville Live,” the Cardinals’ take on midnight madness, will be held Sept. 18 at Churchill Downs during an evening of Thoroughbred racing.

A portable court will be placed outdoor on the plaza inside Gate 1 of Churchill Downs with multiple team activities planned.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for “Downs After Dark: Horses and Hoops.” The first race starts at 6 p.m. with Louisville Live launching at 7:15 p.m.

This is not the first time U of L has taken its preseason celebration of its men’s and women’s basketball programs outdoors. The school introduced “Louisville Live” upon Chris Mack’s arrival as head coach in 2018. It took place at Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville in 2018 and 2019. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

General admission and first floor seating tickets for the evening of racing and “Louisville Live” start at $12 and may be purchased at Ticketmaster. The event is free for U of L students.

Louisville’s 1986 NCAA championship men’s basketball team will participate in “Louisville Live,” signing autographs at the event before the current Cardinals take the court. The 1986 team will also be honored the previous night at the Cardinals’ Sept. 17 football game against UCF in Cardinal Stadium.

The 2020-21 season marked the 35th anniversary of U of L’s 1986 NCAA title, the Cardinals’ second championship. The pandemic did not allow for gatherings or on-court presentations during the past basketball season, so the team planned to gather for a reunion at a later date.