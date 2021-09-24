One of Kentucky’s top basketball recruits has committed to play for Louisville

Kaleb Glenn posted a photo of himself in a Louisville uniform following a campus visit during the summer. Twitter

Male High School basketball player Kaleb Glenn has committed to play for the Louisville Cardinals.

Glenn — a 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward in the class of 2023 — is viewed as one of the top high school players in Kentucky, regardless of class. He is the No. 39 overall prospect for 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, placing him just five spots behind North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard among rising juniors from the commonwealth.

Louisville has hosted Glenn — the son of former U of L football player Vic Glenn — for several recruiting visits this summer, including the program’s Louisville Live event this past weekend. Glenn had recently narrowed his list of options to U of L, Indiana, Tennessee and Texas A&M, and all four of those programs had extended early scholarship offers and were recruiting Glenn heavily.

Kentucky’s coaches had expressed some interest in Glenn’s recruitment but were not among the many schools that extended early scholarship offers. Glenn still has two more years of high school ball to play.

Glenn averaged 20.5 points and 12.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore for Male this past season, and he’s expected to be one of the top performers in the state during the upcoming 2021-22 season.

“He’s just very strong,” 247Sports analyst Travis Branham told the Herald-Leader this summer. “You see him, and he’s very mature physically for his age. He has a strong, chiseled frame. He’s a really good athlete. And when his motor is running fully, he’s really impactful as a defender and as a rebounder and as a transition rim-runner. He is capable of playing the ‘3,’ but I do like him in that small-ball ‘4’ role where he can take bigs out to the perimeter and just take them off the bounce. And he can defend multiple positions. With his strength and his athleticism, he can be a really good rebounder.”

Glenn is Louisville’s first commitment for the class of 2023.

If Glenn’s national ranking holds, he would be Coach Chris Mack’s second-highest-rated signee so far at Louisville, behind only McDonald’s All-American Samuell Williamson, who was the No. 19 recruit in the 2019 class.

Mack is entering his fourth season as the Cardinals’ head coach.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 12:45 PM.