Texas A&M lands commitment from four-star back. See who Aggies beat to get him.

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher reeled in his 22nd commitment for the class of 2019 with four-star all-purpose back Isaiah Spiller on Friday.
Spiller, a 6-foot-1, 201-pound dual-threat rusher out of Klein Collins High School in Spring, Texas, de-committed from Oklahoma in April after an unofficial visit to College Station.
He announced his pick with a video on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Spiller had offers from 21 other schools, including Alabama, Michigan and Mississippi State. In the video, he appears with his father, former Texas A&M tight end Fred Spiller, and gives a “Gig ‘em” with dad to close out the post.
Spiller is the No. 2 all-purpose back in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports.com Composite Index, the No. 28 player in the state of Texas and the No. 200 player overall.
He had 1,284 yards and 23 touchdowns on 198 carries and 313 receiving yards and four TDs on 15 catches last season for Klein Collins.
Comments