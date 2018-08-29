Report: Undrafted EKU quarterback will win NFL roster spot with Packers

It looks as if Eastern Kentucky University quarterback Tim Boyle’s impressive training camp with the Green Bay Packers is about to pay off in a roster spot.
The Packers on Wednesday traded last year’s backup quarterback, Brett Hundley, to the Seattle Seahawks for a sixth-round draft pick, according to a report by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
Demovsky later tweeted that the Packers plan to move forward with three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster — starter Aaron Rodgers, DeShone Kizer and Boyle.
The Packers have one exhibition game remaining, Thursday night vs. Kansas City, before opening the regular season Sept. 9 against the Chicago Bears.
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday to trim their rosters to 53 players.
Boyle played one season at EKU after transferring from the University of Connecticut.
He started all 11 games in 2017, leading the Colonels to a 4-7 record. He completed 201 passes in 327 attempts for 2,134 yards and 11 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
Considering Boyle’s pedestrian collegiate statistics — 12 career TDs to 26 interceptions — the 6-foot-4, 233-pound rookie has been a revelation in Packers training camp.
The Packers signed Boyle as an undrafted free agent on May 4. Green Bay’s coaches have been impressed with Boyle’s strong arm and poise in the pocket and reportedly view him as a prospect worth developing.
“I think I’ve progressed pretty fast,” Boyle told Packers.com this week. “This is a pretty hard offense. I take pride in the fact that I’m learning every day and, obviously, having No. 12 (Rodgers) in front of you helps you out a lot.”
Boyle, 23, has played in two of the Packers’ three exhibition games, completing 11 of 22 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He has been sacked once and has not been intercepted.
Fans will be able to get a good look at Boyle on Thursday night. Head coach Mike McCarthy said this week that Boyle is likely to take the majority of the snaps in the Packers’ final preseason game.
Comments