Report: Western Kentucky set to hire Tennessee assistant as its new head coach

Western Kentucky has reached an agreement with Tennessee offensive coordinator Tyson Helton, according to a report Monday.
ESPN’s Chris Low reported the hiring Monday after rumors swirled in Tennessee circles over the last day since WKU fired head coach Mike Sanford, who had just completed his second season. An official announcement is expected in the next day or two, Low said.
Helton, 41, is in his first season at Tennessee as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the same position he occupied for the Hilltoppers in 2014 and 2015 under then-head coach Jeff Brohm. Helton joined his brother Clay Helton on his staff at Southern California in 2016-17 before taking the Tennessee post this year.
Sanford was 9-16 in his two seasons, including a 3-9 mark this year.
After Tennessee’s 38-13 loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday, there were reports that Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt was set to fire Helton. Pruitt denied those reports. Helton has two years left on a contract that pays him $1.2 million per year at Tennessee.
