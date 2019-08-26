Former UK commit, Mr. Football Wan’Dale Robinson named a starter at Nebraska

Wandale Robinson says Nebraska has ‘a lot to offer’ Western Hills football star Wandale Robinson talked in September about the Nebraska Cornhuskers program and what he liked about that team, just two weeks after being there for an official visit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Western Hills football star Wandale Robinson talked in September about the Nebraska Cornhuskers program and what he liked about that team, just two weeks after being there for an official visit.

Wan’Dale Robinson, last year’s Kentucky Mr. Football winner and a former University of Kentucky commit, has been named a starter for Nebraska in its season opener against South Alabama.

Robinson, a four-star recruit out of Western Hills High School, is listed as one of the Cornhuskers’ starting wide receivers in their first game. The Frankfort native is also listed as a potential starter on kickoff returns along with sophomore Maurice Washington, and is among the reserves for punt returns.

“Wan’Dale has done a great job coming in and learning,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said in a news conference. “We feel like we can use him in multiple spots. He picked up the offense really fast. He is one of the kids that we have that just really understands football, understands space, how to get open, concepts, and on top of that he is a talented kid.”

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska’s starting quarterback, said he’s excited to see Robinson “in front of 90,000,” referring to the seating capacity for Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.

“He’s battled through a lot since he’s been here already,” Martinez said. “The guys respect him. They love him. Comes to work whenever he can and he’s a great route runner and very fast. I can’t say enough good things about him, obviously.”

Robinson last year became the first Frankfort native to be named Mr. Football after rushing for 1,973 yards and 30 TDs to go along with 725 receiving yards and 11 TDs as a senior. He originally committed to UK but later backed off that commitment and enrolled at Nebraska in January.

Nebraska’s kickoff against South Alabama is scheduled for noon Eastern time. The game will air on ESPN.