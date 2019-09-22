Former Western Hills star and UK football commit delivers breakout game for Nebraska

Wandale Robinson says Nebraska has ‘a lot to offer’ Western Hills football star Wandale Robinson talked in September about the Nebraska Cornhuskers program and what he liked about that team, just two weeks after being there for an official visit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Western Hills football star Wandale Robinson talked in September about the Nebraska Cornhuskers program and what he liked about that team, just two weeks after being there for an official visit.

If Saturday’s frustrating loss at Mississippi State wasn’t demoralizing enough for University of Kentucky football fans, they got a chance to play a somber game of “what might have been” a few hours later.

Former Western Hills High School star Wan’Dale Robinson, who committed to the Wildcats last December before switching to Nebraska, had a monster performance for the Cornhuskers in their comeback win at Illinois, scoring the first three touchdowns of his college career.

With Nebraska trailing the Illini 21-7 in the second quarter, Robinson caught a short pass near the sideline and burst between two defenders, then crossed up a safety with a nifty stutter-step and juke on his way to the end zone for a 27-yard score.

This freshman is special.



Early in the third quarter on first-and-goal, Robinson cut behind his offensive line from the left slot, took a quick pitch from quarterback Adrian Martinez and knifed through the right side of the defense untouched for another touchdown to pull the Cornhuskers within 28-21.

Robinson sealed the win with a short touchdown run in the fourth quarter that gave Nebraska its first lead. The victory snapped and eight-game road losing streak for the Cornhuskers and moved them to 3-1 on the season.

Robinson finished with 89 rushing yards on a team-high 19 carries and caught eight passes for 79 yards.