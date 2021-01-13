EKU Hall of Famer Tim Lester remembered for ‘making the world a better place’

Former EKU running back and eight-year NFL veteran Tim Lester died this week at age 52 because of complications from COVID-19, according to reports. EKU Athletics

Former Eastern Kentucky University football standout Tim Lester has died at age 52 because of complications from COVID-19 according to reports from Milton, Ga., where Lester worked and lived following an eight-year NFL career.

A post on the City of Milton’s Facebook page said Lester died “unexpectedly (Tuesday) morning due to complications of COVID-19.”

Lester coached football at the Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, Ga. He also founded the non-profit organization Pigskin Academy — which mentors, tutors and trains at-risk athletes.

“I have known Tim for many years and always thought the world of him,” Milton Mayor Joe Lockwood said according to a report from WSB-TV in Atlanta. “He was sincere and passionate about helping people and making the world a better place, including here in Milton.”

Milton Parks and Recreation Manager Tom McKlveen said, “Tim was an absolutely amazing man,” according to the report. “He truly cared about positively impacting the kids on and off the field.”

Lester gained 3,640 in four years at EKU — sixth-most in program history — under Coach Roy Kidd. As a freshman in 1988 and a senior in 1991 he was voted to the All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team. He scored 37 touchdowns in college and was inducted into the EKU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

After graduating with a degree in criminal justice, Lester was selected in the 10th round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams and switched positions from running back to fullback. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1995-1998 and competed in Super Bowl 30 in 1995 against the champion Dallas Cowboys. Lester spent seven of his eight NFL seasons as the lead blocker for Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis and played the final year of his pro career in 1999 with the Cowboys.

Lester is survived by his wife, Natalie, and four children; Edward, T.J. and twins Tristan and Toni Rae.