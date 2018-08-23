UK women’s soccer remains undefeated with another thrilling overtime win

It appears this year’s University of Kentucky women’s soccer team might have a keen talent for manufacturing thrilling wins.
For the second game in a row the Wildcats pulled out an overtime victory. Yuuka Kurosaki found the net off an assist by Abby Steiner less than two minutes into the extra period to give UK a 2-1 win over visiting Morehead State at the Bell Soccer Complex on Thursday night. The Cats are now 3-0 on the season after a 2-1 win over SIU Edwardsville in the opener and a 3-2 double-overtime victory at Little Rock last Sunday.
It was a big night for Kurosaki. During a UK counterattack in the 22nd minute, the sophomore from Japan passed to Marissa Bosco, who scored to give the Cats a 1-0 lead. The advantage held until less than eight minutes remained in regulation, when Morehead State’s Katie Quinn flushed home a header off a pass from Makenna Lavatori.
Kentucky’s offense kept the Eagles on their heels all night. The Cats outshot Morehead 17-7 and got off seven shots on goal to three for the Eagles. UK had 11 corner kicks while Morehead had three.
It was the second straight overtime loss for Morehead State (1-2), which fell at Pittsburgh 1-0 in double overtime last Sunday.
Thursday’s game was a showcase for homegrown talent. Morehead State’s roster features 12 players from Kentucky, including four who started against the Cats (Dani Wilson, Elizabethtown; Cara Maher, Flatwoods, Holly Logsdon, Owensboro; Jenna Ahlbrand, Cold Spring).
The Cats have three players from Kentucky, including starters Eva Mitchell (Nicholasville) and Caroline Newland (Henderson). UK’s roster also features Lexington native and former LCA standout Camille Downing.
Kentucky returns to action when it hosts Wisconsin at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Eagles host Ball State on Sunday at 2 p.m.
