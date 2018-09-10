UK signs new deal to boost ticket sales, connect better with fans

Kentucky has found a new ticket partner.
The athletics department announced in a release on Monday morning that it has signed a new deal with Elevate On Campus to try and better serve its ticket holders and generate new customers.
The partnership is expected to help UK form a comprehensive sales strategy, including boosting ticket sales and better communicating with fans about ticket options.
The way fans buy tickets to events has changed dramatically in recent years, so UK started looking for new ways to reach out to fans more effectively.
“It’s important that we are both innovative and personal in the way we connect our fans to our teams and convey to them how important their support is to our success,” UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in the release, which did not offer specifics of how the plan will work.
Some changes fans and ticket holders could see include more consistent targeted communication from Wildcat Fan Central as well as campaigns that target new and potential ticket buyers.
Elevate On Campus will give UK individualized ticketing strategies, customer analysis and a comprehensive sales plan for all of its sports across campus.
“Consumer behavior has changed and athletics departments need a company to bring unprecedented passion and resources to help them recruit fans to experience these sports in person,” said Elevate on Campus President Mark Dyer, who helped create IMG Ticket Solutions and IMG Learfied Ticket Solutions.
Comments