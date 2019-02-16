UK student got a chance to win $19,000 with a half-court shot. He nailed it.

University of Kentucky sophomore McKinley Webb hit a half-court shot to win $19,000 Saturday, when ESPN College GameDay came to Lexington for the second time this season.
ESPN College GameDay gives a student an opportunity to win $19,000 by making a half court shot at the end of their show. They put 18 seconds on the shot clock and let the student shoot until they make it or time expires. Webb hit his shot just before time expired.
Webb, from Pikeville, made his shot with just four seconds remaining on the clock.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
College GameDay has been to Lexington nine times, and Webb is the first to win the money.
Webb is the second consecutive person to hit the half-court shot. Last week, when GameDay was in Charlottesville, Virginia, Gabriel Simmons became the fourth winner at the University of Virginia.
GameDay was in town to preview the Kentucky vs. Tennessee basketball game. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 in the country and Kentucky is ranked No. 5.
Comments