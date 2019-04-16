Photo slideshow: 2019 CATSPY Awards ceremony and Blue Carpet Scenes from the 2019 CATSPYs, hosted by Laura Rutledge and Marcus Spears of "SEC Nation," at Memorial Coliseum on Monday, April 15. This year's event included a special appearance by ESPN's Holly Rowe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scenes from the 2019 CATSPYs, hosted by Laura Rutledge and Marcus Spears of "SEC Nation," at Memorial Coliseum on Monday, April 15. This year's event included a special appearance by ESPN's Holly Rowe.

Monday night’s CATSPYs Awards at Memorial Coliseum was jam-packed with honors and tributes to Kentucky athletes and teams, but one showcased two stars’ vocal talents, as well.

Women’s basketball’s Keke McKinney and track’s Chloe Abbott took the stage for a duet of Phillip Phillips’ hit song “Home” to coincide with a video honoring UK’s senior athletes.

UK posted a video of the performance on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Last night’s award show ended with one final send-off for our seniors. @kentuckytrack’s Chloe Abbott and @kentuckywbb’s KeKe McKinney helped us honor our senior class with a breathtaking duet of “Home” by Phillip Phillips.#CATSPYs #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/sAgkjXYPYP — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) April 16, 2019

McKinney, an arts and sciences freshman, has posted a number of videos of herself singing various tracks over the years on social media. Abbott is a junior theater major.