Watch: Kentucky athletes help send off seniors with duet at CATSPYs
Monday night’s CATSPYs Awards at Memorial Coliseum was jam-packed with honors and tributes to Kentucky athletes and teams, but one showcased two stars’ vocal talents, as well.
Women’s basketball’s Keke McKinney and track’s Chloe Abbott took the stage for a duet of Phillip Phillips’ hit song “Home” to coincide with a video honoring UK’s senior athletes.
UK posted a video of the performance on Twitter on Tuesday morning.
McKinney, an arts and sciences freshman, has posted a number of videos of herself singing various tracks over the years on social media. Abbott is a junior theater major.
