Kentucky Sports
‘That’s crazy.’ Check out all the bad lip reading from three years of Kentucky CATSPYs
Mark Stoops: ‘We had so much fun it ought to be illegal’
For the third year in a row, Kentucky’s take on the “Bad Lip Reading” internet sensation went on display at this year’s CATSPYs Awards on Monday at Memorial Coliseum.
UK released this year’s edition on Thursday on its Kentucky Wildcats TV YouTube channel.
Football’s Benny Snell had a moment with “You can’t have cats with Russians. That’s crazy. That’s just crazy.”
Women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell had the most scenes with a referee threatening to take his pocket square at one point.
He leads off the video with “So, this old man eats corn for hours,” as a play on one of his in-game instructions to his team.
See each of the last three years’ videos below.
Comments