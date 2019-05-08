KSR goes down. Kentucky fan site says it was victim of cyber attack.

‘That’ll be the best that you’re gonna see.’ KSR host Matt Jones sinks a tough putt. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio made a long putt on the No. 12 hole, a par-4, during the Barbasol Championship Pro-Am event on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio made a long putt on the No. 12 hole, a par-4, during the Barbasol Championship Pro-Am event on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

KentuckySportsRadio.com, a popular Kentucky athletics fan website founded by the radio program’s host Matt Jones, went down for about two hours Wednesday as the result of a cyber attack, Jones said.

“KSR just got hit by a cyber attack from France. We were down for a couple of hours but are now back,” Jones posted on Twitter at 2:57 p.m. “If you know of any French suspects let me know.”

The KSR website is down and I don't know how to fix it and everyone is on vacation so maybe I'll just email you all what's supposed to be on the site right now? pic.twitter.com/1gZprD4dZ2 — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) May 8, 2019 Is anyone hiring — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) May 8, 2019 Live look at me right now: pic.twitter.com/GbZnu6hkN2 — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) May 8, 2019

The first indications something was amiss came from KSR managing editor Drew Franklin’s Twitter account.

“The KSR website is down and I don’t know how to fix it and everyone is on vacation so maybe I’ll just email you all what’s supposed to be on the site right now?” Franklin posted at 1:40 p.m.

Franklin continue with his online distress calls during the outage.

“KSR IS CRUMBLING AROUND ME WITH EACH PASSING MINUTE IT IS DOWN AND ALL I KNOW TO DO IS POWER DOWN AND POWER UP WHERE IS EVERYBODY,” Franklin posted an hour later.

By 3 p.m., the site was back online, but got interrupted again about 4:15 p.m.