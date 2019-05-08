Kentucky Sports
KSR goes down. Kentucky fan site says it was victim of cyber attack.
‘That’ll be the best that you’re gonna see.’ KSR host Matt Jones sinks a tough putt.
KentuckySportsRadio.com, a popular Kentucky athletics fan website founded by the radio program’s host Matt Jones, went down for about two hours Wednesday as the result of a cyber attack, Jones said.
“KSR just got hit by a cyber attack from France. We were down for a couple of hours but are now back,” Jones posted on Twitter at 2:57 p.m. “If you know of any French suspects let me know.”
The first indications something was amiss came from KSR managing editor Drew Franklin’s Twitter account.
“The KSR website is down and I don’t know how to fix it and everyone is on vacation so maybe I’ll just email you all what’s supposed to be on the site right now?” Franklin posted at 1:40 p.m.
Franklin continue with his online distress calls during the outage.
“KSR IS CRUMBLING AROUND ME WITH EACH PASSING MINUTE IT IS DOWN AND ALL I KNOW TO DO IS POWER DOWN AND POWER UP WHERE IS EVERYBODY,” Franklin posted an hour later.
By 3 p.m., the site was back online, but got interrupted again about 4:15 p.m.
