‘They chose to fight.’ 2 students file lawsuit against UK over lack of women’s sports.

What is Title IX, and how has it evolved in American schools over the years? Title IX was signed into law in 1972 and was initially aimed to address gender inequality in sports. Here's how the law got started, and how it expanded over the years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Title IX was signed into law in 1972 and was initially aimed to address gender inequality in sports. Here's how the law got started, and how it expanded over the years.

Two University of Kentucky students filed a lawsuit against the school Wednesday alleging discrimination against female student-athletes.

UK President Eli Capilouto and Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart were also named in the lawsuit, which states the university is not in compliance with Title IX rules.

Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 states no person shall be discriminated against, denied benefits of or be excluded from participation in any education program or activity based on sex. The law requires men and women to have the same opportunities in sports.

The students who filed the lawsuit, Elizabeth Niblock and Meredith Newman, did so after the university denied field hockey, lacrosse and triathlon having varsity programs when their club teams approached campus officials. The request was denied by the athletics department, Title IX office, Capilouto’s office and the Board of Trustees, according to the lawsuit.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“This was a last resort to file the lawsuit,” said Iowa-based law firm Newkirk Zwagerman, which is representing the students. “The only choice UK left them was to either shrivel up in the corner or fight. They chose to fight. And the only mechanism they have to fight is to file the lawsuit.”

According to the lawsuit, UK has not added a sport during Barnhart’s tenure, despite a self-study in 2004 in which a committee suggested the university should expand athletic opportunities for women.

Zwagerman called Niblock and Newman “two brave students” who “have really stepped up to try to make athletics in Kentucky equal for women.

“These women are not asking for special treatment,” Zwagerman stated. “They are merely asking to receive the same opportunities to be able to play, receive scholarships and all the benefits that come along with being a Division-I student athlete at Kentucky.”

UK is in violation of all three facets of Title IX, including inequitable opportunities, scholarships and benefits provided to female student-athletes, according to the lawsuit.

Jay Blanton, a spokesperson for the university, said UK is fully compliant with Title IX and its regulations.

“As a campus community, we care deeply about these issues,” he stated. “With 22 sports, UK has the broadest based athletics program in the Southeastern Conference. Based on our surveys of our students, the current sports offerings fully accommodate the interests and abilities of our undergraduate students.”