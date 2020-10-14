State of Kentucky chosen to host 11 NCAA championship events in coming years

The state of Kentucky will host at least 11 NCAA championship events across 10 men’s and women’s sports between the 2022-23 and 2025-26 school years.

The NCAA on Wednesday revealed site selections for more than 450 events for those years for Division I, II and III sports.

Forty-three states plus the District of Columbia were selected to host at least one NCAA championship event, with California garnering the most, with 34. Texas was second with 30. Next came North Carolina with 28, Pennsylvania with 27 and Ohio with 25.

The action begins in Kentucky in 2023, when Louisville hosts a men’s basketball regional in March in the KFC Yum Center and the men’s soccer Final Four in December at Lynn Family Stadium. Also in 2023, Transylvania hosts the Division III men’s golf championships at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.

In 2024, Kentucky hosts the finals of the men’s and women’s rifle championships and regional rounds of the men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championships. Louisville will host the finals of the women’s volleyball tournament in the KFC Yum Center. Transylvania gets the Division III women’s golf championships at Keene Trace.

In 2025, UK hosts first- and second-round men’s basketball tournament games in Rupp Arena and a women’s golf regional at the University Club of Kentucky.

In 2026, UK hosts a women’s gymnastics regional in Memorial Coliseum and a men’s and women’s outdoor track and field regionals.

The NCAA also announced the sites of the women’s basketball Final Four for 2025 (Tampa) and 2026 (Phoenix). Previously announced women’s Final Four sites were San Antonio (2021), Minneapolis (2022), Dallas (2023) and Cleveland (2024).

Men’s basketball Final Four sites previously announced include Indianapolis (2021 and 2026), New Orleans (2022), Houston (2023), Phoenix (2024) and San Antonio (2025).

Also revealed previously, Rupp Arena is scheduled to host first- and second-round 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament games next March.