‘The world is so boring without sports.’ UK softball sets a new season in motion.

The University of Kentucky softball team’s 56-game schedule for the 2021 season was announced during a TV broadcast on WLEX-18 Friday night.

The Wildcats will play 32 non-conference and 24 Southeastern Conference games beginning Feb. 12 with the regular-season finale scheduled for June 9. Times, TV assignments and updated COVID-19 protocols for fans at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington will be released at a later date.

UK Coach Rachel Lawson appeared via video during the broadcast of the schedule’s unveiling. The Cats held their first practice of the season Friday, marking the first time Lawson had been with her players since Thanksgiving break.

“I’ve been so proud of our team. They’ve done everything they needed to do to stay healthy and stay COVID-free, so we’re starting 100 percent today,” Lawson said. “It’s our first practice and everybody is there. Feel great, and I’m looking forward to playing some softball.”

The Cats will kick off the season in the Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala., Feb. 12-14 and will host Morehead State March 10 to open their home schedule. The Eagles are led by second-year head coach Samantha Jones, who played at Kentucky under Lawson from 2008-2011.

“Sam’s done an excellent job,” Lawson said. “It’s just great to be able to bring back the alumni who had such a passion for the sport, who loved it (and) want to continue to grow their careers.”

Other highlights of Kentucky’s non-conference schedule include a trip to Orlando, Fla., for The Spring Games Feb. 25-28. Matchups for that invitational will be announced later. The Cats will host Eastern Kentucky on March 16 and play at EKU on April 14.

Also scheduled is a home-and-home series against Louisville. The Cardinals will host on April 7 then face the Cats in Lexington April 21.

“This is the first time we’ve played Louisville twice in a season in a very long time, so for both fan bases to be able to catch their team at home is a big deal,” Lawson said. “That’s always a huge draw no matter who’s the home team.”

The Wildcats will open SEC play with a three-game series at Florida March 12-14. They’ll host the John Cropp Classic March 19-21 (teams and matchups will be announced later.)

The Cats play seven of their final 10 regular-season games at home, closing with a three-game series against South Carolina at John Cropp Stadium May 7-9.

The SEC Tournament will be played in Tuscaloosa, Ala., May 12-15.

Last year, UK went 20-4 and was ranked No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll before the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short. The Cats return much of the firepower from last year’s squad, most notably starting pitcher Autumn Humes, who elected to return for a fifth year of college softball after the NCAA granted that option to spring sports athletes whose 2020 seasons were cut short.

“Anyone who knows softball knows that it all starts in the (pitching) circle,” Lawson said. “I expect that we’re going to be right there at the end with everybody else.

“Looking forward to getting the season going and just doing something exciting and happy for a change, because the world is so boring without sports.”

2021 UK softball schedule

(Home games in all-capital letters)

Feb. 12-14: Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.; 18: at UNC Greensboro; 20-21: Campbell Invitational in Buies Creek, N.C.; 25-28: The Spring Games in Orlando, Fla.;

March 4-7: Florida Atlantic University Tournament in Boca Raton, Fla.; 10: MOREHEAD ST.; 12-14: at Florida; 16: EASTERN KENTUCKY; 17: at Western Kentucky; 19-21: JOHN CROPP CLASSIC; 26-28: ALABAMA;

April 2-4: at Tennessee; 7: at Louisville; 9-11: GEORGIA; 14: at Eastern Kentucky; 16-18: at Auburn; 21: LOUISVILLE; 23-25: LOUISIANA ST.; April 30-May 2: at Texas A&M;

May 7-9: SOUTH CAROLINA; 12-15: SEC Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Ala.