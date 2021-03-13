UK’s rifle team wins its third national championship, Tucker claims individual title

The University of Kentucky rifle team won its third national championship and sophomore Mary Tucker dominated the other seven finalists to win the smallbore individual title at the NCAA Rifle Championships in Columbus, Ohio. Tucker won her individual championship during Friday’s opening day of competiton and the Wildcats wrapped up the team title on Saturday.

Tucker is the second Kentucky athlete to claim the NCAA individual smallbore championship, joining Ethan Settlemires, who earned the honor in 2011. She is the fifth Wildcat to claim an NCAA individual championship and the first since Henrik Larsen won the air rifle crown in 2018.

After firing a match-best 594 in smallbore in regular competition, Tucker scored 463.3 in the 45-shot individual finals. TCU’s Stephanie Grundsoe was second with a 459.1.

Tucker was the top scorer among all competitors in the team competition with an aggregate score of 1,190. Grundsoe was second at 1,188. UK’s Will Shaner had the fifth-best total score (1,184) and Richard Clark the eighth (1,179).

Shaner finished third in the team portion of the air rifle championship with a score of 597. Tucker was fourth (596) and Clark 11th (594).

UK won the team competition with an aggregate score of 4,731. TCU finished second at 4,722.

“Very proud of all our performances today and, obviously, Mary had an outstanding day. We are all very happy for her as she has earned this honor,” UK Coach Harry Mullins said Friday after the smallbore portion of the championships.

The Wildcats entered the championships ranked second in the nation as the regular-season Great America Rifle Conference co-champions. UK’s other national titles came in 2011 and 2018. The Cats have been national runner-up six times.

Skinner sisters power undefeated UK volleyball

The Skinner sisters are proving to be quite a force for the undefeated University of Kentucky volleyball team.

Senior outside hitter Avery Skinner drove home 12 kills and her sister, freshman Madi Skinner, accounted for 10 as the third-ranked Wildcats swept Mississippi 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-11) in Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

With the win, Kentucky (15-0) maintained its two-match lead over No. 7 Florida in the Southeastern Conference standings. Following Saturday’s series finale against Mississippi, the Wildcats and Gators are scheduled to meet in Gainesville next weekend for a Friday-Saturday doubleheader.

Three title finalists for UK track

Kentucky’s Dwight St. Hillaire, Lance Lang and Abby Steiner advanced to Saturday’s finals during the preliminaries of the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday.

Steiner finished first in the qualifying heat of the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 22.52 seconds. Needing to be in the top eight of their events to qualify for the finals, St. Hillaire finished seventh in the 400 a time of 45.97 and Lang advanced by finishing seventh in the 200 with a mark of 20.83.

UK baseball pours it on

The runs came early, then often, as the Kentucky baseball team pounded Georgia State 16-1 in the opener of a three-game series at Kentucky Proud Park on Friday. It was the largest margin of victory for UK (9-2) since a 15-0 win over Western Kentucky on Mar. 13, 2019.

T.J. Collett cracked a two-run homer in the first inning. UK’s six-run second inning included a three-run homer from John Rhodes and a three-run double by Chase Estep.

Softball finally falls in SEC opener

The ninth-ranked Kentucky softball team suffered its first loss of the season, 3-1, at No. 5 Florida in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Friday.

Autumn Humes (8-1) pitched well, allowing three runs on six hits against the Gators’ potent lineup. Humes pitched a complete game, striking out two.

Kentucky (19-1) went ahead 1-0 in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Humes. Florida (16-1) claimed the lead on a two-RBI double by Kendal Lindaman in the bottom of the fourth.