Live updates: Kentucky vs. Texas in finals of NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament

The Kentucky women’s volleyball team continues its run into history Saturday night as the Wildcats meet Texas in the championship match of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament. ESPN2 has the broadcast, starting at 8 p.m. EDT.

Kentucky is the No. 2 seed. Texas is the No. 4 seed. This is UK’s first trip to the Final Four and national title match. Texas is a two-time champion, having won in 1988 and 2012. The Longhorns were runner-ups in 1995, 2009, 2015 and 2016. Meanwhile, Kentucky would be the first SEC school to win a national title in women’s volleyball.

