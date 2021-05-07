Kentucky Sports

Kentucky Wildcats men’s tennis cruises into second round of NCAA Tournament

Herald-Leader Staff Report

UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky men’s tennis team received a brief scare when Cleveland State captured the doubles point during their NCAA Tournament-opening match in Lexington on Friday, but the Wildcats took care of business from that point.

Kentucky, the No. 14 overall seed in the 64-team tournament, quickly swept through four straight-sets singles victories to close out the match, 4-1, at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex.

The Wildcats, 19-7 and ranked 15th in the nation, advanced to face 19th-ranked Arizona (20-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Lexington.

The UK-Arizona winner, along with 15 winners from other regional sites around the country this weekend, will move on to the NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championships in Orlando, Fla., from May 17-28.

Arizona defeated Michigan 4-3 in Friday’s opening match in Lexington.

Cleveland State’s Clark Bilinovich and Kade Mindry defeated Kentucky’s Joshua Lapadat and Alexandre Leblanc, 6-3, at No. 3 doubles in the first match to be completed Friday. Cleveland State’s Nico Mostardi and Luke Phillips then knocked off Kentucky’s Cesar Bourgois and Gabriel Diallo, 7-6, in No. 1 doubles to secure the doubles point for the Vikings.

Leblanc got Kentucky back on track by defeating Mindry, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 6 singles to tie things, 1-1. Bourgois then bounced Cleveland State’s Maxime Mareschal-Hay, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 4 singles to put the Cats in front for good.

Millen Hurrion put away the Vikings’ Phillips, 6-2, 6-2, in the No. 3 match, then Liam Draxl, the No. 1-ranked men’s singles player in the nation, swept Cleveland State’s Mostardi, 7-5, 6-1, in the No. 1 match to seal up the victory.

Kentucky’s women’s tennis team played later Friday in the University of California Regional against Syracuse.

