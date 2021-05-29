Kentucky softball, seeking second College World Series berth, knocked out by Alabama

A sellout crowd of about 3,500 fans were on hand to watch Kentucky play Alabama in the NCAA Tuscaloosa softball regional on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alabama Athletics

Kentucky’s softball season came to a close with a 4-1 loss to third-seeded Alabama on Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament’s Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

The Crimson Tide (50-7), which had lost two of three to 14th-seeded Kentucky (43-16) in the regular season, made it 3-for-3 against against the Cats in the postseason. Alabama first eliminated UK from the SEC Tournament, then took two straight this weekend to extend its winning streak to 18. Alabama is 38-4 at home.

Tide pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl limited the Cats to one hit in the last four innings to help her team reach the Women’s College World Series. The Cats were seeking their second WCWS trip with the first coming in 2014.

Former Madisonville star Kaylee Tow, a senior infielder who was Kentucky’s Miss Softball in 2017, got the Crimson Tide started with a double over the head of left-fielder Lauren Johnson that scored two runs in the top of the first inning. Tow reached third on a wild pitch and Jenna Johnson walked before the Cats battled back by converting a wild double play that got Tow out at home and Jenna Johnson out at third. Then UK’s Grace Baalman struck out Savannah Woodard to get out of the jam.

Kentucky got a run back in the bottom of the second, courtesy of another bizarre play where pinch-runner Vanessa Nesby scored on a fielder’s choice after nearly being caught in a rundown between third and home. Overall, it was still a missed opportunity for the Cats after getting runners to second and third with no outs. Autumn Humes grounded out and Grace Baalman lined out to finish the inning.

UK came up empty on another scoring opportunity in the third when Miranda Stoddard led off with a single and Lauren Johnson followed with a two-out base hit. However, Erin Coffel popped out to end the threat.

Maddie Morgan extended Alabama’s lead to 4-1 with a two-run home run off Baalman in the top of the fourth.

Tow added her second hit of the game, a single, in the fifth but was doubled up at first on a fly out to right field.

Alabama ace Montana Fouts, another Kentucky Miss Softball winner (East Carter, 2018) warmed up in the bullpen but was not needed Saturday after picking up the win in Game 1 on Friday.