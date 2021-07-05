She’ll play in the Olympics for Italy. Then she’ll enroll at Kentucky.

University of Kentucky softball recruit Alexia Lacatena will play for Italy in the Olympics this summer in Tokyo before enrolling at UK. Italian Softball Federation

University of Kentucky softball fans will get a chance to check out one of the Wildcats’ incoming recruits during the Summer Olympics.

Alexia Lacatena was named Sunday to Italy’s team headed to Tokyo this month.

Coach Federico Pizzolini announced the Italian National Team after its successful defense of the European Softball Championships this weekend.

Lacatena, a native of Stanhope, N.J., is part of the 2021 Kentucky Softball signing class, which ranked No. 9 in the nation, and will enroll at UK later this summer.

Extra Inning Softball ranks Lacatena as the No. 37 player in the class of 2021. Lacatena excelled as a pitcher for her high school team and played shortstop and second base for her travel squad.

When Lacatena committed to Kentucky last fall, she told the New Jersey Herald that her versatility spurred UK’s interest.

“It’s definitely difficult, but it’s what comes with it and I love every single second of it,” Lacatena said. “I work every single day, so one day I’ll focus on pitching and the other days I’ll lift, hit and field. It’s all about time management and being able to figure out when I’m doing everything, how long I’m doing it for and making sure I’m evenly practicing everything.”

According to her hometown paper, Lacatena has deep family roots in Italy and has represented that country in numerous international competitions previously.

Lacatena will be joined in Tokyo by former Wildcat and current UK director of softball operations Brittany Cervantes, who will play for Mexico.

Another athlete with Kentucky ties, former Western Kentucky University standout Larissa Franklin, will play in the Olympics for Canada.