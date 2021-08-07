Here are the current and former Kentucky Wildcats who won Olympic medals in Tokyo

The United States team of Allyson Felix, Athing Mu, Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin, from left, celebrate winning the gold medal in the 4-by-400-meter relay on Saturday. McLaughlin, a former national champion at Kentucky, leaves Tokyo with two gold medals. AP

Athletes with ties to the University of Kentucky secured 12 medals during the Tokyo Olympics the past two weeks.

Former Wildcats such as Sydney McLaughlin and Devin Booker, current Cats like Mary Tucker and Will Shaner and even a couple UK medical school students in Lee Kiefer and Gerek Meinhardt will be bringing home hardware from the Summer Games.

In all, UK athletes totaled eight gold medals, three silvers and one bronze.

Here is a breakdown of the winners:

Gold medals (8)

Bam Adebayo: Men’s basketball.

Devin Booker: Men’s basketball.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn: Women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Lee Kiefer: Women’s individual foil fencing.

Keldon Johnson: Men’s basketball.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Sydney McLaughlin: Women’s 400-meter hurdles, Women’s 4-by-400-meter sprint relay.

Will Shaner: Men’s 10-meter air rifle.

Silver medals (3)

Kendra Harrison: Women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Javianne Oliver: Women’s 4-by-100-meter sprint relay.

Mary Tucker: Mixed air rifle.

Bronze medals (1)

Gerek Meinhardt: Team foil fencing.