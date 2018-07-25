He was the last of four Cats picked in 2018 NBA Draft. Now he has a three-year contract.

Hamidou Diallo had to wait until the second round to be selected on NBA Draft night, but the former University of Kentucky guard has reportedly agreed to a comfortable contract with his new team.

Diallo will sign a three-year contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder worth $4 million, according to a report Wednesday by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is no word yet as to how much of the money is guaranteed, but an annual average salary of $1,333,333 compares favorably to the salary slot of the final pick of the first round, which receives an average of $1,529,600.

Second-round pick Hamidou Diallo of Kentucky will sign a 3-year, $4M deal with Oklahoma City, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Diallo was the No. 45 overall pick in the June 21 draft by the Brooklyn Nets but was traded twice that night, first to the Charlotte Hornets then, ultimately, to Oklahoma City.

“It’s a blessing. It’s an honor no matter what pick it is,” Diallo said on draft night. “Only a couple guys get this opportunity in a lifetime. You’ve got to cherish it and stay humble and hungry. That’s the motto I’m living by: I’m humble and hungry and that’s the motto I’m going to keep living by no matter what happens.”

Diallo’s contract matches the one reportedly agreed to by former UK teammate Jarred Vanderbilt, who was selected No. 41 by the Denver Nuggets and agreed to $4 million over three years.

Diallo, a 6-foot-5, 198-pound guard from Queens, N.Y., averaged 10.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during his redshirt freshman season at UK.