Kentucky’s Wenyen Gabriel to sign two-way contract with Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings plan to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract, a league source confirmed to The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Jones on Saturday.
Gabriel, who played two seasons for the University of Kentucky from 2016 to 2018, competed with Sacramento in both the California Classic and Las Vegas summer leagues from July 2 to July 13.
The 6-foot-9 undrafted rookie only scored three points and two rebounds during the California Classic summer league tournament at Golden 1 Center, but he finished averaging 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game in Las Vegas.
Gabriel’s strong summer league finish included seven points, 10 rebounds and a monster dunk against the Golden State Warriors on July 13.
The 21-year-old’s status as a two-way player will allow him up to 45 days with the Kings, while the rest of his season will be spent with Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
Gabriel, who was a highly recruited five-star prospect coming out of high school, will be one of four former Kentucky Wildcats on a Kings’ roster that includes guard De’Aaron Fox, forward Skal Labissiere and center Willie Cauley-Stein.
Comments