Former Cat traded from worst NBA team to one of its best

Brandon Knight, the former Kentucky player who help lead the Cats to a Final Four run in 2011, has been traded from one of the worst NBA teams to one of the league’s best.
In a trade first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Thursday, the Phoenix Suns sent Knight and power forward Marquese Chriss to the Houston Rockets for Ryan Anderson and guard De’Anthony Melton.
Knight missed last season due to an ACL injury but had been one of the team’s best players, starting 50 games at point guard in 2015-16, averaging 19.6 points and 5.1 assists per game. Moved into a backup role the next season, he averaged 11 points and 2.4 assists off the bench.
Knight will probably back up Houston all-star Chris Paul on a team that had the best record in the NBA last season and reached the Western Conference finals. The Rockets also added Carmelo Anthony in the offseason.
The Suns finished dead last in the Western Conference last season with the worst record in the NBA. With Knight gone and Phoenix having traded or dumped two other former Cats who played point guard in Eric Bledsoe and Tyler Ulis in the past year, the Suns have only one former UK star left in Devin Booker. Former Murray State point guard Isaiah Canaan is also on the Suns’ roster.
This will be Knight’s fourth NBA team after being selected as the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.
