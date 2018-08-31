From ‘rook’ to cook: Ex-Cat Kevin Knox fumbles a bit in preparing Enes Kanter meal

If Kevin Knox’s NBA career doesn’t work out, he might have a fall-back as a Benihana chef — but, maybe not, according to New York Knicks teammate Enes Kanter.
As part of what looked to be a rookie ritual, Knox donned a hat and apron at the sushi and Japanese steakhouse chain and worked the grill alongside a real chef for a team dinner. Kanter, who also spent one season with the Cats, despite being ineligible to play, was among those at Knox’s table.
Kanter and the New York Knicks team account each posted videos of Knox’s handiwork on Twitter. Kanter was originally effusive with praise, but chided Knox after he fumbled serving up a lobster tail.
“Ooh, you dropped that rook, c’mon man,” Kanter jokes. “You messed my whole food up now. I want a new plate.”
Knox displayed some flair with the spatula, but wasn’t prepared to toss the fork in the air as a part of the typical Benihana show.
The Knicks begin preseason play on Oct. 1 against the Washington Wizards. The regular season begins Oct. 17 at home against Atlanta.
