NFL cut day includes Franklin County’s Woodside, several former UK stars

Saturday afternoon was the deadline for NFL teams to reduce their rosters from 90 to 53, and several players with Kentucky ties did not make the cut. However, rosters are far from final and players who got those dreaded phone calls could still end up on a team before Week 1, either by being claimed off waivers or by joining a practice squad.
The Cincinnati Bengals’ roster moves included waiving former Franklin County and Toledo quarterback Logan Woodside, former Kentucky wide receiver Kayaune Ross and kicker Jonathan Brown, who played soccer at UK before transferring to Louisville and play both soccer and football.
Woodside was 10-for-18 for 100 yards with no TDs and no interceptions and Ross did not make a catch during the preseason. Brown, who didn’t make a field-goal attempt in college with the Cardinals, was 6-for-6 in the first preseason action of his career.
Former Kentucky center Jon Toth earned a spot on the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week for the fourth week of the preseason, but it wasn’t enough to secure a roster spot with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jeff Badet, who starred at wide receiver at Kentucky before transferring to Oklahoma, was waived by the Minnesota Vikings. He made five catches for 34 yards and returned two kicks for 34 yards during the preseason.
The Chicago Bears waived former Kentucky receiver Garrett Johnson, who had three catches for nine yards in the preseason.
Farrington Huguenin, a linebacker out of Kentucky, was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers. His preseason stats included six tackles, one of those a QB sack.
Some other notable cuts Saturday included linebacker Josh Forrest (Paducah Tilghman and UK/Seahawks) defensive back Keith Tandy (Christian County/Buccaneers), running back Dalyn Dawkins (Trinity/Titans), tight end Matt Lengel (Eastern Kentucky/Texans), tight end Deon Yelder (Louisville Southern and Western Kentucky/Saints), running Brandon Radcliff (Louisville/Dolphins), wide receiver Mekale McKay (Moore/Cowboys) and wide receiver Charles Johnson (Lloyd Memorial/Jets).
Some good news, too
The Green Bay Packers, at least for now, decided to keep three quarterbacks and that includes former Eastern Kentucky signal caller Tim Boyle. The undrafted rookie projects to be the team’s No. 3 QB behind star Aaron Rodgers and offseason acquisition DeShone Kizer.
The Dallas Cowboys also kept three QBs, including Mike White (Western Kentucky) behind starter Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.
The list of former Kentucky players on NFL rosters now includes wide receiver Randall Cobb (Packers), linebacker Bud Dupree (Steelers), defensive tackle Corey Peters (Cardinals), linebacker Za’Darius Smith (Ravens), linebacker Danny Trevathan (Bears), offensive guard Larry Warford (Saints), linebacker Avery Williamson (Jets) and linebacker Wesley Woodyard (Titans).
The Associated Press reported that the Bengals put quarterback Matt Barkley on injured reserve. That left Jeff Driskel as the backup to Andy Dalton heading into the season. Barkley hurt his left knee during the Bengals’ preseason finale Thursday against Indianapolis.
The Bengals also released 10th-year defensive end Michael Johnson, although it could be a temporary separation, the AP reported. Johnson became a free agent and could re-sign with Cincinnati for lesser money. Johnson has played all but one of his nine seasons with Cincinnati. He led the defensive line with 49 tackles and five sacks last season.
