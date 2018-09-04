Former UK hoops star Chapman weighs in on Kaepernick backlash in tweets about Trump.

Rex Chapman knows exactly why people are mad at Colin Kaepernick, the divisive former NFL quarterback back in the news for his new Nike campaign.
The ex-University of Kentucky basketball star took to Twitter on Tuesday to give his thoughts supporting Kaepernick and shaming President Donald Trump.
Monday, Nike released a new ad with Kaepernick’s face with the statement “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt.”
It ruffled the feathers of conservatives and backers of Trump, who has long been an adversary of Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49er has been out of the NFL since 2016, when he began protesting during the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Many people offended by Kaepernick and Nike’s ad posted images and videos to social media Monday setting fire to their Nike shoes and apparel.
Chapman saw that outrage and reversed it back to Trump in a series of tweets that have garnered a lot of attention.
“I get why people are mad at Kaepernick. He was the one who saluted the North Korean general, right?” his first tweet stated.
That tweet led to hundreds of replies, many of which were by users who tweeted other controversial things Trump has done while president.
Chapman was only getting started, as he unleashed more than a dozen tweets about Trump.
“I get why people are mad at Kaepernick,” another one of his tweets stated. “He’s the one who said, ‘An incredible source has called my office and told me that Barack Obama’s birth certificate is a fraud.’ right?”
“I get why people are mad at Kaepernick. He’s the one who said, ‘My IQ is one of the highest — and you all know it! Please don’t feel stupid or insecure; it’s not your fault.” right?”
He received the “Stick to basketball” responses, but he received many replies from people defending his tweets. The daughter of UK men’s basketball coach John Calipari, Megan Calipari, was among those who reacted to the series of tweets.
Chapman is no stranger to tweeting anti-Trump views. In 2016, he asked on Twitter “Is there a D-league for presidential administrations?”
Comments