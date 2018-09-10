‘That was vintage Cobb.’ Ex-Cat scores Packers’ game-winner in epic comeback

Randall Cobb wrapped up a big weekend for Kentucky football with some heroics of his own.
The former UK star, who tweeted out support for the Cats shortly after their streak-stopping victory at Florida on Saturday night, scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the Green Bay Packers’ 24-23 come-from-way-behind victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.
The Packers were down 20-0 at halftime and without injured star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for part of the game before a somewhat hobbled Rodgers rallied his team past the Bears.
Cobb was certainly deserving of some best “Best Supporting Actor” consideration for his role in Green Bay’s reversal of fortune.
He caught nine passes for a career-high 142 yards, including a dramatic 75-yard touchdown that (combined with the extra point) put Green Bay ahead 24-23. Most of the yards on the TD came after the catch.
“I’ve never seen the field like that — catching the ball and it being wide open like that and having nothing but green grass,” Cobb said in a postgame video interview posted on Packers.com. “I was just trying to get there as fast as I could.”
Cobb, much like Benny Snell, encountered some slights during his team’s offseason. Snell’s was by opposing players; Cobb’s was by analysts and fans. Internet rumors swirled before the season that the Packers were trying to trade Cobb, or could even release him. Cobb answered his critics Sunday with his play, and he got some support from his teammates, too.
“That was vintage Cobb right there,” fellow Packers wideout Davante Adams said, according to a tweet by Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz. “That’s why he’s here and continues to makes plays.”
As for Cobb’s quarterback, time will tell just how badly injured his knee is.
“It was painful,” Rodgers told Packers.com, and he’ll undergo more tests on Monday. “I’ll give you a better answer on Wednesday, but as long as there’s no major issues I’ll keep playing.”
After the game, Rodgers said his knee was swollen.
“You’ve seen it time and time again. That guy’s a warrior,” Cobb told the Associated Press.
