Recovering ex-Cat Cousins ‘dunks KD off the planet’ in friendly 1-on-1 at Warriors practice

While NBA and Golden State Warriors fans await DeMarcus Cousins’ return to action, the former Kentucky standout gave them a glimpse of what could be to come Friday by obliterating teammate Kevin Durant in a friendly one-on-one at the team’s practice facility.
The big highlight came in a post on Twitter by NBCSAuthentic beat writer Kerith Burke, whose video of Cousins faking out and then posterizing Durant with a huge dunk had more than 344,000 views in less than 30 minutes online.
Cousins also hit a fade-away and got a block in other highlights. He playfully threw the ball at Durant on the floor after the all-star forward flopped dramatically to draw a pretend foul.
Durant acknowledged the loss, but said he would “live to fight another day,” in an interview after. The two weren’t going “100 percent,” he said.
Durant was playing in a hoodie. “It’s just the spirit of the game. And it’s good for both of us to get that.”
The Warriors have given no timetable for Cousins’ return, but he appears close. Burke wrote in a piece updated this morning that Golden State was smart not to set a date because it would set both expectations and possible disappointment if it were missed and would raise questions about the progress of his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. It typically takes 10-12 months to recover from that injury and Cousins is in that window now.
