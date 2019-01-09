Former Wildcat Noel leaves game on stretcher, hospitalized, after head injury

Former University of Kentucky big man Nerlens Noel was taken off the court on a stretcher after suffering a head injury during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
According to ESPN, Noel was taken to Oklahoma University Medical Center and was being held there overnight.
Noel was contesting a dunk attempt from Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins, when Wiggins inadvertently elbowed him in the face. Noel fell straight to the floor and his head struck the floor hard.
Players immediately called for medical attention and a stretcher was brought out for Noel. After being motionless for a few minutes, he was conscious when taken away on the stretcher.
Doctors were telling Noel, “Keep your eyes open,” while he was on the ground, according to Fox Sports’ Daniel Beyer.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan did not have any details late Tuesday about Noel’s status, according to NewsOK.
Wiggins sent his well wishes to Noel following the game.
“I just tried to make an aggressive move and dunk,” Wiggins told ESPN. “He tried to contest it. I think he fell wrong. I didn’t really see it until I saw him on the ground. Hopefully he’s good. I hope nothing but the best for him. I hope he gets healthy soon and comes back stronger.”
In his first season with the Thunder, Noel is averaging 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Noel also suffered a gruesome injury while with Kentucky in 2013 when he tore his ACL at Florida. After he blocked the shot of Mike Rosario, his knee buckled and he crumpled to the floor. Noel missed the remainder of his lone season at UK.
