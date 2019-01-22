Making millions in NFL, ex-Cat back on campus to finish out degree

Ex-Cats

By Jared Peck

January 22, 2019 11:39 AM

Avery Williamson, the former University of Kentucky football standout who last year signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the New York Jets, is back on campus in Lexington this semester to complete his degree.

Williamson’s return to campus was confirmed on Twitter by UK assistant athletics director Tony Neely, who posted a photo with him last week.

“Look who has come back to finish his degree this semester — none other than the ⁦⁩ leading tackler, ⁦⁩ Welcome back, Avery! ,” Neely tweeted.

Williamson played at UK from 2010 to 2013 with a listed major in integrated strategic communications. His senior year, he earned second team All-Southeastern Conference honors after recording 102 tackles, with a sack and two fumble recoveries.

He was a fifth-round NFL Draft pick in 2014 by the Tennessee Titans where he played for four seasons at linebacker, leading the team in tackles for two of those years before signing as a free agent with the Jets last summer.

Williamson has just two classes left to complete his degree and is scheduled to graduate in May, Neely said. While here, he’ll get to take advantage of UK’s new workout facility, Neely said, an amenity he didn’t have when he played for Kentucky.

