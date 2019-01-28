Anthony Davis’ time in New Orleans may be running out. The ex-Cat has requested a trade.

One of the most accomplished players in the John Calipari era at University of Kentucky soon could be wearing a new NBA jersey.
Anthony Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA First Team selection, has requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Davis has played for the Pelicans since he was drafted in 2012.
“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship,” his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN.
If he stays in New Orleans, Davis would be eligible this summer for a super-max contract extension of $240 million over five years.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania said Davis will not sign a contract extension with the Pelicans.
Davis is averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game this season and has career averages of 24 points and 10.6 rebounds.
The agent for Davis also represents LeBron James. Many people have speculated Davis could join the Los Angeles Lakers and team up with James.
It’s unclear if the Pelicans will trade its franchise player before the trade deadline on Feb. 7.
“They haven’t said much, but we wanted to do the right thing to let them know by the deadline, so they could do what’s best for the organization going forward,” Paul told The New York Times’ Marc Stein.
Davis led UK to a National Championship and was the consensus National Player of the Year in 2012.
