UK’s all-time leading scorer chosen for Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Former University of Kentucky star Valerie Still, the school’s all-time leading scorer, was part of a seven-person class announced for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday night.
Still and fellow former players Ticha Penicheiro, Ruth Riley and Carolyn Bush Roddy were joined in the 2019 class by longtime women’s basketball contributors Beth Bass (CEO of the women’s basketball coaches association), Nora Lynn Finch (inaugural chair of the NCAA selection committee) and Joan Cronan (former Tennessee athletics director).
Still, who played at UK from 1979 to 1983, is the leader among all Wildcats (men or women) for career scoring (2,763) and rebounding (1,525). She was a three-time consensus All-American and led the program in scoring four straight seasons with a career average of 23.2 points.
Still went on to help the Columbus Quest win back-to-back ABL titles in 1997 and 1998. She was the playoffs MVP both times. She later played for the Washington Mystics of the WNBA before retiring from basketball.
Penicheiro won the Wade Trophy in 1998 while starring for Old Dominion. She went on to hold the WNBA career assists record until it was broken by Sue Bird.
Riley helped Notre Dame win its first national championship in 2001 and was the AP Player of the Year that season.
Roddy starred for Wayland Baptist.
The class of 2019 will be officially inducted in Knoxville on June 8.
Other finalists this year were Paul Sanderford (former Western Kentucky coach), Debbie Brock (veteran player), Lucille Kyvallos (veteran coach), Bob Schneider (coach) and Amy Tucker (contributor — assistant coach).
This is the first time in the hall’s history that they didn’t elect a coach as part of a class.
